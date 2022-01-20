Here's a financial road map for the rest of the year

With the new year underway, there's no better time to get your financial life on track.

It's a good idea to know what lies ahead when it comes to events such as tax deadlines and open enrollment. And, plotting out when to do things like reviewing your budget and checking on your savings can also help, said Amy Richardson, a certified financial planner with Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium.

To help guide you, Richardson has a 12-month calendar that outlines essential money moves.

"At the end of the year, you cross that finish line making sure you have done all the things you need to do to put yourself on a strong path to financial success," said Richardson.

She likened it to a first-time marathoner training for the big race who builds up endurance every week. In this case, it's financial endurance, she said.

Start off by doing a spending review and mapping out your 2022 goals.