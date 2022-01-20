CNBC Pro

Jefferies downgrades Ford to hold, says it's too early for stock to trade like an EV company

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProPiper Sandler downgrades Advanced Micro Devices to neutral, citing concerns about a growth slowdown
Jesse Pound21 min ago
CNBC ProKeyBanc downgrades Walmart, says the end of federal stimulus will slow middle-class spending
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Netflix, PayPal, Exxon, Tesla & more
Michael Bloom
Read More