Scotland's offshore wind sector gets $951 million boost as parts of seabed leased out

The Scottish offshore wind sector received a boost this week after a program to lease areas of Scotland's seabed for wind farm developments raised just under £700 million (around $952 million).

According to Crown Estate Scotland — a public corporation which manages the country's coastline and seabed — 74 lease applications were made, and 17 were successful.

The program, dubbed ScotWind, raised £699.2 million, or around $951 million. Crown Estate Scotland said the fees would be "passed to the Scottish Government for public spending."

The capacity of the proposed facilities amounts to 24,826 megawatts. To put that figure into some sort of context, trade association RenewableUK says the U.K.'s operational capacity for offshore wind stands at just over 10,463 MW. Capacity refers to "the amount of electricity a generator can produce when it's running at full blast," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Successful applicants include BP Alternative Energy Investments, SSE Renewables, Vattenfall, ScottishPower Renewables and Shell.

"The variety and scale of the projects that will progress onto the next stages shows both the remarkable progress of the offshore wind sector, and a clear sign that Scotland is set to be a major hub for the further development of this technology in the years to come," Simon Hodge, Crown Estate Scotland's chief executive, said in a statement Monday.