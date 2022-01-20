CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, McDonald's, Microsoft, Netflix & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProPiper Sandler downgrades Advanced Micro Devices to neutral, citing concerns about a growth slowdown
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProKeyBanc downgrades Walmart, says the end of federal stimulus will slow middle-class spending
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProJefferies downgrades Ford to hold, says it's too early for stock to trade like an EV company
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
Read More