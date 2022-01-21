Warren Buffett's MidAmerican Energy plans $3.9 billion renewables project in Iowa  

This image from 2016 shows a wind turbine on property used by MidAmerican Energy's Eclipse Wind Farm in Adair, Iowa.

A subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy has released details of plans to develop a $3.9 billion project in Iowa that would incorporate both wind and solar power.

In a statement Wednesday, MidAmerican Energy, citing a filing to the Iowa Utilities Board, said the Wind PRIME development "would add 2,042 megawatts of wind generation and 50 megawatts of solar generation."

In addition, MidAmerican said it was proposing what it described as "feasibility studies" centered around technologies such as energy storage, small modular nuclear reactors and carbon capture.

If Wind PRIME was granted approval, MidAmerican — which has its headquarters in Des Moines – said it planned to wrap up construction "in late 2024."