CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Netflix, Chipotle, Apple, Moderna & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Cloudflare to outperform, sees stock as attractive after selloff
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades Under Armour to buy, indicates stock can jump more than 50%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProNetflix hit with wave of downgrades, price cuts as Street reacts to disappointing subscriber outlook
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More