From L.A. to Rome: Take a look inside some of the coolest new Apple stores around the world

When you walk into one of Apple's more than 500 retail locations around the world, you can be pretty sure you'll be greeted by the minimalist aesthetic of the tech giant's signature crisp white walls and sleek displays.

But that's not all you'll see in some of Apple's new stores in Rome, Istanbul and Los Angeles. There, you might find a little extra architectural pizazz.

The new locations, which all opened in 2021, join the pantheon of Apple stores where visitors flock for more than just to buy the latest iPhone. Think the "floating sphere" at Apple's Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore, or the motorized "Solar Wings" balcony of Apple's Dubai Mall store that opened in 2017.

Apple's penchant for eye-popping design isn't new: Decades after opening Apple's first standalone store, a Virginia location in 2001, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' passion for aesthetic is still reflected in every store location. Jobs worked hands-on with designers to create the look of that first Apple store, and hired award-winning designers and architects, like Tim Kobe, to help translate Apple's aesthetic into brick-and-mortar across the globe.

All in all, Apple opened a total of 13 new or remodeled locations last year. These four — including two in the same city — might just stand out above the rest: