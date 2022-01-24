CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Monday: Jim Cramer on why beaten-down stocks like DocuSign have growth potential

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO10:28
CNBC ProBitcoin, Zoom, and Tesla are some of today's investments: Pro Market Movers Jan. 24
Alison Conklin37 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: Jim Cramer's favorite energy and streaming stocks, pros buy Netflix and Peloton 'on sale'
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO07:34
CNBC ProNetflix, Peloton, and Goldman Sachs are some of today's investments: Pro Market Movers Jan. 21
Alison Conklin
Read More