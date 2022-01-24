Cramer's lightning round: Occidental Petroleum is 'the only oil stock that I don't like here'

EQRx Inc .: "What certain companies have to do is, they have to buy biotech companies. This is the kind of company that needs to be bought. It shouldn't be independent."

DigitalOcean Holdings : "It sells at 190 times earnings. I'm not recommending anything that's north of 50 times earnings. That's just my new rule discipline to get me through this tough time."

Occidental Petroleum : "It's the only oil stock that I don't like here."

Cue Health : "We have too many tests, what can I say? Even the best that have tests are crumbling here, so that one has to crumble right along with it."

ADT Inc.: "Nah. There's nothing there in ADT. That should never have come public. That was another one of those where they just got you."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.