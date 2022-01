Here's how much money you have to earn to be in the top 1% in every US state

Have you ever wondered how much money you need to make per year to crack the top 1% of earners in your state?

You might already make the cut in West Virginia if you have an annual income over $350,000, for instance. Other states have much higher thresholds to reach the top 1%. In Connecticut, you need to earn nearly $900,000.

According to a recent study by personal finance website SmartAsset, an American family needed to earn $597,815 in 2021 to be in the top 1% nationally. SmartAsset used 2018 income data from the Internal Revenue Service and readjusted those figures to 2021 dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index to account for inflation.

In 2021, the top 1% earned more than twice the income of the top 5% nationwide. While the top 1% earned almost $600,000, you only needed to pull in $240,712 to crack the top 5% of U.S. earners, according to SmartAsset.

But the bar for the highest income bracket varies from state to state. Check out how much you needed to make in 2021 to make it into the top 1% in your state. States are listed in descending order, starting with the state with the highest income threshold for the top 1%.