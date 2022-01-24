The 'Great Resignation' could be a good time for a career change. Here's what experts say to do

Hannah Kohr started reassessing her career as a library assistant shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

She had spent the majority of her time at the Cleveland Public Library helping families with basic needs such as food, housing and health care. Yet the 32-year-old felt technology was one of the greatest hindrances for them to access what they needed.

So in March 2021, Kohr decided to walk away and enroll in Tech Elevator's boot camp. She graduated last summer and now works as a product owner for a wellness company. She helps design and build a product geared towards supporting people's health and health outcomes, she said.

"The stress of the work that I'm doing is much less and I am much more highly compensated for the work that I do," Kohr said. In fact, she has more than doubled her salary — she's now making $75,000 a year compared to $30,000 at her job at the library.

If you've been toying with the idea of trying out a new career, now may be the time to do it, experts say. Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers and there is no sign it is slowing down.

"The Great Resignation is encouraging people to take the time to think about what they are really passionate about and what they want in both a job and employer," said Karen Gaski, human resources manager at CareerBuilder.