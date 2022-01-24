CNBC Pro

Wharton's Jeremy Siegel expects 'more pain to come,' with Nasdaq to sinking into a bear market

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProWharton’s Jeremy Siegel sees investors flocking to these stocks to protect against inflation
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProHedge fund manager Dan Niles on the tech rout he called and what to do from here
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProHere are the three reasons Fundstrat's Tom Lee is bullish on energy stocks for 2022
Jesse Pound
Read More