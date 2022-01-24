One-third of Americans admit that they financially cheat on a partner

EmirMemedovski | E+ | Getty Images

Have you ever done something with your money that your partner or spouse wouldn't approve of, and kept it a secret? If so, you're not alone. More than 30% of Americans admit they have committed some form of financial infidelity, according to a online survey of more than 2,000 adults conducted for CreditCards.Com. "A lot of times, what this goes back to is communication or a lack thereof," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst for CreditCard.com. "It can really undermine trust if you're keeping secrets." In fact, more than half of adults surveyed said that financial cheating is just as bad or worse than physical cheating. "It's hard enough to meet your financial goals when you're working together," Rossman said. "If one person is siphoning off money or doing their own thing, it just makes it that much harder."

Why partners have money secrets There are a number of reasons why adults are dishonest about their finances with their partners, the survey found. The most common culprit? About one third never felt the need to share their finances. "For some, honestly I don't think they recognize it as financial infidelity," said Nathan Astle, a certified financial therapist and founder of Relational Money in Manhattan, Kansas. "It all depends on the relationship and what the rules are that the couple set out and unfortunately, because money is so taboo, most couples don't really know how to talk about it very well and they aren't intentional about those rules," he added. More from Invest in You:

Work-from-anywhere jobs are hard to come by. These companies have them Another 30% said they have a desire to control their own finances or maintain privacy around money, and 25% said they were embarrassed about the way they handle money. There were fewer adults who had different reasons for keeping a financial secret – 14% said they didn't trust their partner with money, and another 14% had a secret stash in case the relationship ended poorly. For 13%, the extra money was being used to support an addiction. How to navigate financial infidelity When Astle works with couples experiencing financial infidelity, he first addresses the emotions that come up for each person and works to help them regulate their feelings. For many people, hiding money or debt may be due to shame around finances or because they have gone through a bad breakup or divorce and feel safer having a savings account of their own, he said. Those emotions need to be addressed to move forward. "Money is always emotional, you can't separate it," said Astle, adding that doing this helps couples come to a place where they can have productive discussions around money. "Once we have the emotions down, we can make a plan and follow through on that." Astle also noted that financial infidelity is different from financial abuse, which is generally when money is being used to manipulate or control someone in a relationship.