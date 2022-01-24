Sri Lanka's central bank governor says country does not need IMF relief amid inflation concerns

Sri Lanka's central bank governor told CNBC that the South Asian nation doesn't need an economic lifeline from the International Monetary Fund.

"Well, we don't need relief if we have an alternative strategy," Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

He claimed Sri Lanka is able to finance its outstanding debt, especially international sovereign bonds, "without causing any pain to our creditors."

Credit agencies have recently warned Sri Lanka may need support to cushion the blow from inflation and foreign exchange headwinds, but Cabraal disagreed with that assessment.

He argued the government does not need to approach the IMF, especially if it is successful in finding government-to-government as well as central bank solutions in the short term.

"And we have a strategy to change that into something a lot more sustainable in the next one year or two," Cabraal said.