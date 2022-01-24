Supreme Court takes up cases challenging affirmative action in college admissions

Pedestrians walk through Harvard Yard on the closed Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Monday, April 20, 2020.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up two cases challenging college admission policies that consider the race of student applicants.

The lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina argue that the admissions policies engage in "racial balancing" and discriminate against Asian-American applicants.

The Supreme Court in an order list combined the two cases, which were both brought by the group Students for Fair Admissions, and allotted one hour for oral argument.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.