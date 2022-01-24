CNBC Pro

Tech fund manager Dan Niles says market could see a near-term bounce and he'll probably buy stocks

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProWall Street's Art Cashin says Monday's plunge could be the 'washout selling' the stock market needs
Krystal Hur8 min ago
CNBC ProWharton's Jeremy Siegel expects 'more pain to come,' with Nasdaq sinking into a bear market
Krystal Hur2 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: Jim Cramer's favorite energy and streaming stocks, pros buy Netflix and Peloton 'on sale'
Alison Conklin
Read More