CNBC Pro

The game has changed for dividend investors, so time to buy these stocks, Bernstein says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBitcoin bounces after brief dip below $33,000, but analysts still expect deeper losses
Tanaya Macheel19 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman says these are the winners and losers as the Fed tightens financial conditions
Yun Li3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO03:43
CNBC Pro'Eight to tenfold' long-term growth opportunity in robotics stocks, strategist says
Read More