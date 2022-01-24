CNBC Pro

Value manager Bill Nygren says Netflix is a smart buy despite subscriber slowdown

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProShort-seller Jim Chanos likes being long the market in his hedge fund at current valuations
Kevin Stankiewiczan hour ago
CNBC ProWall Street's Art Cashin says Monday's plunge could be the 'washout selling' the stock market needs
Krystal Huran hour ago
CNBC ProWharton's Jeremy Siegel expects 'more pain to come,' with Nasdaq sinking into a bear market
Krystal Hur3 hours ago
Read More