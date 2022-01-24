Wikileaks founder Julian Assange wins right to take extradition case to UK's top court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1, 2019 to be sentenced for bail violation.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will be able to challenge a decision that allows him to be extradited to the U.S. on criminal charges, the U.K. High Court said Monday.

In December, the U.S. government won an appeal in London's High Court meaning Assange was a step closer to being extradited from Britain to the United States.

But on Monday, the court ruled that he could now take an appeal to the country's Supreme Court.

Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities over the publication of hundreds of thousands of classified military documents and diplomatic cables in 2010 and 2011.

They say his actions put lives in danger and they accuse him of 18 counts, meaning he faces a 175-year prison sentence.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.