CNBC Pro

Bank of America says 'boom stocks' have had a strong start to 2022 — and names its favorites

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO10:28
CNBC ProBitcoin, Zoom, and Tesla are some of today's investments: Pro Market Movers Jan. 24
Alison Conklin30 min ago
CNBC ProStocks staged a remarkable turnaround, but the selling is not over, strategists say
Patti Domm9 min ago
CNBC ProBitcoin bounces after dip below $33,000, but analysts still expect deeper losses
Tanaya Macheel2 hours ago
Read More