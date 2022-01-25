CNBC Fed Survey forecasts more aggressive Fed, but better economic growth

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 28, 2021. Kevin Dietsch | Reuters

The CNBC Fed Survey shows market expectations have turned aggressive for Federal Reserve policy tightening this year and next, with respondents looking for multiple rate hikes and significant balance sheet reduction. At the same time, the outlook for the economy has actually improved. The first hike is now firmly seen coming in March, compared with a June expectation in the December survey. Respondents expect 3.5 rate hikes this year, showing that three are agreed but there is debate over whether there's a fourth. Half of the 36 respondents see two or three hikes this year, and half see four or five.

An additional three hikes are expected next year. That makes the forecast for a funds rate of just over 1% this year, compared to around zero now, 1.8% in 2023 and a terminal rate, or the end-point of the hiking cycle, at 2.4% reached in March 2024. "The Fed has pivoted from patient to panicked on inflation in record time," Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, wrote in response to the survey. "That ups the risk of a misstep in policy, especially in light of the complexity of inflation dynamics today." The central bank's two-day meeting ends Wednesday, where it is expected to give more clues as to when it will hike rates and begin shrinking the balance sheet. Chairman Jerome Powell will also address the media.

The balance sheet runoff is seen beginning in July, much earlier than the last survey, which pegged the beginning in November. While the Fed has yet to formulate a plan for balance sheet runoff, here is a first look at how respondents believe it could happen: $380 billion to come off the $9 trillion balance sheet this year and $860 billion in 2023.

Monthly runoff pace of $73 billion eventually, far faster than the last runoff in 2018, but the Fed will phase in this monthly pace.

$2.8 trillion in total runoff or about a third of the balance sheet over 3 years. Most support the Fed reducing the mortgage portfolio before Treasurys, letting short-term Treasurys runoff before long-term ones and only reducing the balance sheet by not replacing securities that mature, rather than outright asset sales.

