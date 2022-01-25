CNBC Investing Club

Cramer's Investing Club: 3 portfolio stocks — in retail, tech and oil — get new ratings

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Not time to buy yet
Jim Cramer3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubCramer's Investing Club: We're adding to our position in this drugmaker on weakness
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're starting a new position in this energy name, buying more of a bank
Zev Fima
Read More