CNBC Pro

It's time to buy these high beta stocks now after the ugly sell-off, Wells Fargo says

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThese stocks are now cheap and loved by Wall Street after falling more than 20%
Jesse Pound40 min ago
CNBC Pro'Be very, very careful': Strategists urge caution on buying the market dip
Elliot Smith3 hours ago
CNBC ProMonday was one of the biggest market comebacks of all time. History shows it's not time to cheer yet
Fred Imbert
Read More