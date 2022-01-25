UAE approves first SPAC framework in the Gulf region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have approved the first framework for SPACs — special purpose acquisition companies — in the Gulf region, in an effort to attract new investment, despite a fall in popularity for the controversial funding tool.

"The Securities and Commodities Authority has approved the GCC's first Special Purchase Acquisition Company (SPAC) regulatory framework, the latest initiative by @ADX_AE and @AbuDhabiDED to support global investors to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the UAE," a tweet posted on the Abu Dhabi Media Office twitter page read on Monday, tagging the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the UAE capital's Department of Economic Development.

A SPAC is essentially a quicker way for a company to go public. The SPAC has no actual business operations and exists solely to raise money through an IPO, in order to later merge with or acquire a private company.

They're often called "blank check" companies, and the last two years saw an explosion in funding and use of SPACs — 2020 saw 247 SPACs created, and the first quarter of 2021 alone saw 295 of the special vehicles created with $96 billion raised, according to the Harvard Business Review.

The UAE's foray into this area is a sign of the country pushing ahead to further diversify its economy and compete with larger markets, said Karim Jetha, chief investment officer at Longdean Capital, an emerging markets asset management firm based in Dubai.

"This announcement provides further evidence of the Abu Dhabi government's continued commitment to grow and diversify its capital markets," Jetha told CNBC.

He noted that Abu Dhabi's stock market has been "historically dominated by banks, real estate and telecoms companies," but that last year saw IPOs in more fields including drilling, fertilizer and satellite sectors, "adding more breadth."

"However, some of the fastest growing companies in Abu Dhabi are in the consumer and technology sectors and these are underrepresented on the stock market," Jetha added. "The decision to allow SPACs should enhance the ability of these latter-stage growth companies to access financing and bring about further diversification."