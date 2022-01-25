'You’re playing with fire if you don’t report it.' What happens if you don't disclose crypto activity this tax season

The crypto ecosystem has expanded significantly in recent years. While institutions such as the IMF are starting to embrace its innovation, they are also calling for investors to exercise caution. Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Loading chart...

How crypto taxes work

Cryptocurrency may be subject to capital gains when exchanged or sold at a profit. Swapping digital coins, cashing out for U.S. dollars or even making a purchase may be taxable events, Losi explained. The gain or loss is the difference between your purchase price, known as basis, and the value when selling or exchanging, and your tax rates depend on the length of ownership.

If you held digital assets for more than one year, you might qualify for long-term capital gains rates of 0%, 15% or 20%, depending on your taxable income. However, many crypto investors sell or exchange more frequently, according to a CNBC survey, triggering short-term capital gains, levied at regular income tax rates, up to 37% for top earners. What's worse, figuring out your basis to calculate your crypto tax bill may not be easy with limited reporting from digital currency exchanges.

What happens if you don't report taxable activity

If you don't report taxable crypto activity and face an IRS audit, you may incur interest, penalties, or even criminal charges. It may be considered tax evasion or fraud, said David Canedo, a Milwaukee-based CPA and tax specialist product manager at Accointing, a crypto tracking and tax reporting tool. While the chances of IRS scrutiny are lower with limited staffing, the agency may pursue larger amounts of money, he said.

You're playing with fire if you don't report it. David Canedo Tax specialist product manager at Accointing