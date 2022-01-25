What to watch today: Wall Street looks lower with Nasdaq pacing for 2% decline

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) on Tuesday launched a clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine that targets the Covid omicron variant, as concerns grow that the current shots aren't holding up against infections and mild illness caused by the strain discovered just over two months ago. (CNBC)

Four Dow stocks are reporting quarterly results Tuesday before the bell: 3M, American Express, Verizon and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). J&J slightly beat estimates with adjusted fourth-quarter earnings but missed on revenue. However, the American drugmaker guided higher for full-year 2022 sales and adjusted per-share earnings. J&J expects its Covid vaccine to generate $3 billion to $3.5 billion in sales this year. Shares fell 1.8% in the premarket. (CNBC)

Dow stock Microsoft is set to deliver quarterly earnings after the bell. IBM, also a Dow component, Monday evening reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. The stock rose almost 2% in Tuesday's premarket, giving up the bulk of a 6% gain in after-hours trading as the tech giant declined to provide forward earnings guidance. Intel and Apple report quarterly results Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. (CNBC)

Crisis talks aimed at averting a military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine appear to be faltering, as the U.S. Western allies prepare for a possible conflict between the neighbors that could be as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts it, "painful, violent and bloody." The U.S. Defense Department has put 8,500 troops on alert. (CNBC)

House Republican leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have privately discussed ways they can campaign during the midterm election on the issue of limiting lawmakers' stock trading, an attempt to seize on one of the hot-button issues in Washington. (CNBC)

Sony Music Entertainment has acquired the entire recorded music catalog of Bob Dylan, the company announced Monday. The deal, which closed back in July and estimated to be worth as much as $200 million, includes all of the famed singer's previous albums dating back to 1962 as well as the rights to multiple future releases. (CNBC)



* Neil Young wants Spotify to pull his music due to Joe Rogan's vaccine misinformation on platform (USA Today)