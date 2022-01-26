Japan markets set to open muted as investors look ahead to Fed meeting conclusion

SINGAPORE — Japan markets were poised to trade muted at the open on Wednesday, after U.S. equities tumbled overnight in another volatile session as investors await the Fed meeting statement later stateside.

Both the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago and Osaka were at 27,150, relatively unchanged from the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,131.34.

Markets in Australia and India are closed for holidays on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its global growth forecast for this year as rising Covid-19 cases, supply chain disruptions and higher inflation hamper economic recovery. It said in a report published Tuesday that it expects global gross domestic product to weaken from 5.9% in 2021 to 4.4% in 2022 — with this year's figure being half a percentage point lower than previously estimated.