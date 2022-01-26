Crackdown on Chinese IPOs in the U.S. could make investors think twice about betting on tech

Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

BEIJING — Investors may have to think twice about whether to bet on Chinese tech start-ups as new regulations are imposed on mainland companies looking to go public in the U.S. If listing in Hong Kong becomes the only viable option, fund managers will likely need to rethink their investment strategies, as there are practical differences with how New York stock exchanges handle initial public offerings. Since the summer, both China and the U.S. have raised the bar for Chinese companies wanting to trade in New York. Not only investors are affected. Chinese companies looking to raise capital face greater uncertainty about their path to listing on public stock markets, and possibly lower valuations too, analysts said. Beijing's actions have more imminent consequences. From Feb. 15, the increasingly powerful Cyberspace Administration of China will officially require data security reviews for certain companies before they are allowed to list abroad. Putting aside the technical complexities of why and how Chinese companies have worked with foreign institutional investors to list in the U.S., the new regulations could mean that similar IPOs in the future will likely need to go to Hong Kong. For tech companies, that could mean lower valuations than if they listed in New York, said Richard Chen, managing director with Alvarez & Marsal's Transaction Advisory Group in Asia. He said a market familiar with Silicon Valley could put a higher price on a tech company's growth potential, versus Hong Kong's greater focus on profitability and familiarity with business models for companies operating physical stores or working in fields such as semiconductors and precision engineering.

With new Chinese regulations, Chen said his clients — mostly traditional private equity firms — are looking more at traditional industrial companies and businesses that sell to other businesses, or sell to consumers without relying much on technology. "That's what our clients are taking a think about: 'Does it make sense to look at those sectors if ultimately it will be a challenge to list in the U.S. given the regulatory concerns?'" Chen said. He added that clients are also rethinking their investment strategies with consideration for whether their minimum goals for a return might be harder to achieve because a Hong Kong listing resulted in a lower valuation.

What it means for investors

Faced with the potential of lower returns — or inability to exit investments within a predictable timeframe — many investors in China are holding off on new bets. That is, if they can raise money for their funds to begin with. Data from Preqin Pro shows a sharp drop-off in fundraising by U.S. dollar-denominated and yuan-denominated China-focused venture capital and private equity funds in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. For U.S. dollar funds focused on early-stage Chinese start-ups, annual fundraising since the pandemic started in 2020 has fallen below $1 billion a year — that's down from $2.43 billion in 2019 and $5.13 billion in 2018, according to Preqin.

While start-ups may be looking for support, U.S. dollar-denominated funds focused on China have been sitting on capital. A measure of undeployed funds, known as dry powder, reached $45 billion in June 2021 — the highest level for at least 10 years, according to the latest Preqin data. "Due to uncertainty over exiting, we slowed our pace of investment in the second half of last year," Ming Liao, founding partner of Beijing-based Prospect Avenue Capital, said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. The firm managed $500 million as of the summer and had previously expected to list some of its invested companies in the U.S. last year. "Practically speaking, the U.S. is the best path of exit for Chinese internet and technology companies," Liao said. "There's high acceptance of new models and high tolerance for unprofitability, while liquidity is very good."

We expect this uncertainty to dampen investor sentiment, potentially depress valuations for Chinese IPOs in the US and make it more difficult for Chinese companies to raise funds overseas. China Renaissance

In remarks to reporters last week, Li Yang, chairman of the government-backed think tank National Institution for Finance and Development, described the new draft rules on Chinese IPOs overseas as bringing the country further in line with international standards on institutional investing. Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December asked Chinese companies to disclose more details about their regulatory risks and ties to government backers. White House sanctions on certain Chinese companies like SenseTime briefly disrupted IPO plans. Foreign financial institutions involved with Chinese IPOs face rising "commercial risks" of the invested company "becoming sanctioned because of its reputation with the U.S. government," Nick Turner, a Hong Kong-based of counsel with law firm Steptoe & Johnson. "This is now one of the key areas of focus in the due diligence process before any IPO."

What it means for start-ups looking to list

The path to an IPO in Greater China or elsewhere remains uncertain, even if prices are favorable. "For (Chinese) companies applying for an overseas listing, they likely must wait for further clarification from regulators of both sides, and may expect stricter scrutiny, regulatory clearance, and pre-approval from different agencies and authorities," the analysts said. "The new rules may impose long waiting periods for companies hoping to list abroad," the analysts said. "We expect this uncertainty to dampen investor sentiment, potentially depress valuations for Chinese IPOs in the US and make it more difficult for Chinese companies to raise funds overseas."