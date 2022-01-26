CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs has some new ESG stock picks to cut through the noise

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO08:30
CNBC ProMeta, GE and Microsoft are some of today's top stock picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 25
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProTom Lee says this pullback is a really attractive buying opportunity for 2022
Tanaya Macheel3 hours ago
CNBC ProBlackRock's Rieder says Fed will tighten policy, so investors need to be conservative for now
Patti Domm5 hours ago
Read More