European markets head for higher open as investors brace for latest Fed decision

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as investors brace themselves for the latest monetary policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 69 points higher at 7,446, Germany's DAX 81 points higher at 15,217, France's CAC 40 up 53 points at 6,898 and Italy's FTSE MIB 266 points higher at 26,172, according to data from IG.

The positive start expected for Europe comes after markets in the region closed higher on Tuesday, recouping some losses from Monday's sharp sell-off as investors sifted through a fresh batch of corporate earnings.

On Wednesday, however, global investors are focused on the latest policy update from the Fed when its two-day meeting ends.