Here's why new parents may qualify for another $1,400 stimulus check

Marko Geber | DigitalVision | Getty Images

The IRS has issued all third-round stimulus payments to eligible Americans, the agency said Wednesday. However, new parents and other recipients who added dependents in 2021 may still qualify for additional money. The payments, up to $1,400 a person, were authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, a pandemic-relief bill Democrats passed in March. The IRS also issued two other Economic Impact Payments (of up to $1,200 and $600) that were authorized by earlier, bipartisan relief packages.

Eligibility and total funds received by households were based on income and other requirements. Some $1,400 payments may still be in the mail, but the IRS is no longer issuing funds from the first, second or third rounds, the agency said. The IRS issued more than 175 million third-round payments to households worth over $400 billion through Dec. 31.

Who qualifies for more?