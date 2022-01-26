CNBC Investing Club

Morning Meeting: Jim Cramer discusses his next moves for the Investing Club

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc

More In CNBC Investing Club

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Not time to buy yet
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubCramer's Investing Club: Microsoft's strong earnings report further confirms why we own the stock
Jeff Marks
watch now
VIDEO05:10
CNBC Investing ClubCramer's advice for young investors: It's time to buy stocks of companies you know and understand
Read More