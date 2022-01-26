Spotify is reportedly taking down Neil Young's music on Joe Rogan podcast objections

Spotify is working to remove Neil Young's music from the streaming platform following a standoff over star podcaster Joe Rogan's coronavirus comments, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Young posted an open letter to his management and record label on his website earlier this week, calling out Spotify over what he viewed was dangerous coronavirus vaccine misinformation by Rogan.

"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," Young's letter reportedly said, according to Rolling Stone. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

The letter has since been deleted, but the Wall Street Journal said Young has been in discussions with Warner Records and Spotify. The request to remove the music was reportedly made Wednesday, and the Wall Street Journal said it will take several hours for it to take effect. Young's music was still available on the service as of 4 p.m EST. His artist page said he had more than 6 million monthly listeners.

