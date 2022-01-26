The 5 states where workers are quitting their jobs the most—and the least

The Great Resignation has picked up steam in recent months as millions of Americans leave their jobs in search of flexible work arrangements, higher salaries and better benefits, among other opportunities.

A record 4.5 million Americans quit in November alone, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the Great Resignation is hitting some states worse than others.

WalletHub looked at state resignation rates over the last 12 months based on numbers from the BLS to determine where people are quitting their jobs the most – and the least. Alaska and Wyoming topped the list of quit-heavy states while New York, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia saw the lowest quit rates among workers.

Companies in New York, Pennsylvania and other states with low resignation rates have embraced remote work arrangements more so than employers in rural states, which is one of the biggest factors driving quit levels, Jill Gonzalez, a senior analyst at WalletHub, tells CNBC Make It.

Workers in the food and hospitality industries have been quitting at higher rates than those in other fields – and these industries represent some of the biggest employers in Wyoming, Alaska and more states struggling to retain talent.

"There's been a surge in job openings and employers are still having a difficult time filling positions," Gonzalez notes. "So if you're in a low-wage position, you have a lot more leverage to quit and negotiate than you did pre-pandemic."

Here are the five states where Americans are quitting the most, according to WalletHub: