Wind turbine maker warns of volatile business environment as inflation and supply chain issues bite

The wind energy sector faces a rocky road ahead due to a multitude of factors, according to wind turbine manufacturer Vestas.

"The global business environment for wind energy remains volatile in the short term and prosperous in the long term," the Danish firm said Wednesday, before adding it was expecting "the near future and at least 2022 to be heavily impacted by cost inflation."

In addition, "the emergence of an energy crisis caused by geopolitics and fossil fuel volatility has also resulted in dramatic increases in energy prices," Vestas said.

Citing preliminary numbers, Vestas said its revenue in 2021 hit 15.6 billion euros ($17.59 billion), a record high. Its earnings before interest and taxes margin before special items had been expected to come in at 3% against updated guidance of approximately 4%. Initial guidance was 6% to 8%.

Increasing prices on wind turbines were "a necessity to address the external cost inflation and ensure the industry's long-term value creation," Vestas said.