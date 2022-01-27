Biden aims to pick Justice Stephen Breyer's replacement on the Supreme Court by the end of February

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks with Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer as they announce Breyer will retire at the end of the court's current term, at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2022.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he intends to announce his Supreme Court nominee to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February.

"I have made no choice at this point," Biden said at the White House, before confirming that he will keep his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the high court.

"I will keep that commitment," the president said.

Breyer said in his announcement that he would retire when the court goes into its summer recess, which is typically late June or early July, provided Senate Democrats can confirm his replacement by then. Democrats hold narrow control in the chamber, which is split 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.