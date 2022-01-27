Elon Musk's SpaceX plans for record year of launches at rate of one per week

A Falcon 9 rocket launches the GPS III SV05 satellite on a mission for the U.S. Space Force on June 17, 2021.

Elon Musk's SpaceX broke its own annual orbital launch record last year, and it's looking to pick up the blistering pace further in 2022 to an average rate of one per week.

During a meeting of a key NASA agency oversight committee on Thursday, panel member Sandra Magnus revealed that the private company is targeting "an ambitious 52 launch manifest" for 2022.

"That's an incredible pace," Magnus, an astronaut and former executive director of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, said during the meeting of NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP).

SpaceX successfully completed 31 launches in 2021, which beat its previous record of 26 launches in 2020. For context, SpaceX represented about a fifth of the world's successful orbital rocket launches last year – with the company roughly keeping pace with China.

The company is already on a weekly average pace to begin the year, with three successful Falcon 9 launches so far and two more expected before the end of the month. In addition to its Falcon 9 launches, SpaceX also has several Falcon Heavy rockets scheduled for liftoff in 2022.

Magnus did not specify whether SpaceX's 52 scheduled launches include test flights of its Starship prototype rockets. Neither ASAP nor SpaceX responded to CNBC's requests for clarification.