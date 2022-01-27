Dreaming of a four-day workweek? Here’s how to make it a reality

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

If you're like most people, the idea of a four-day workweek sounds appealing. While the jobs are few and far between, there has been a slow buildup of companies moving to the shortened week, either permanently or through a trial phase. Some have already implemented the perk. Others may be one of the 35 companies in the U.S. and Canada participating in a pilot program conducted by 4 Day Week Global. The six-month coordinated trials kick off on April 1. To be sure, CEOs are quick to point out that fewer days doesn't mean less work. Instead, it's a matter of productivity, organization and prioritization. Communication is streamlined, meetings are canceled. That means companies are typically looking for candidates who can thrive in this environment. "Our employees are working very consciously and we're working hard. So we say the four days you're here, you better be all in," said Bolt CEO Ryan Breslow, who recently announced a permanent four-day policy after a successful trial run. "You better be responsive, having incredible impact," he added. "So then three days you're not here, you could be all out."

Clearly, what hiring managers are looking for depends on the job. Yet there are certain traits that can make you a good candidate. For instance, those who are perfectionists may not be well suited for a four-day workweek, said Banks Benitez, co-founder and CEO of Denver-based Uncharted, which moved to the shortened workweek last summer. "We seek job candidates that are able to prioritize and de-prioritize, who are able to recognize what is essential and what is not, and who are self-directed to manage their time," he said. More from Invest in You:

The 'Great Resignation' could be a good time for a career change

Companies raise perks to repay employees' student loans

Work-from-anywhere jobs are hard to come by. These companies have them It's also important to be self-aware to know when you are at your best, and when you're not, and to understand that work will always feel incomplete, he said. Bolt, a San Francisco-based e-commerce developer, looks at candidates who will add to its culture by bringing fresh ideas and experiences. "Everyone that joins us will help us live our Conscious Culture and be fiercely committed to our mission of creating the best company on the planet and democratizing commerce along the way," said Jennifer Christie, Bolt's chief people officer.

How to find the jobs

You'll have to get a little creative when searching for jobs with four-day workweeks, since it isn't necessarily a category on job search websites. Use a keyword search, puting 4 day week or 4 day workweek in quotation marks, suggests Brie Reynolds, career services manager and career coach at FlexJobs. You may even want to try additional searches by spelling out four.

We seek job candidates that are able to prioritize and de-prioritize, who are able to recognize what is essential and what is not, and who are self-directed to manage their time Banks Benitez Co-founder and CEO of Uncharted

Looking up the companies that offer a shortened workweek is another avenue. There is a list of such organizations at fourdayweek.com/companies, from Bolt's Conscious Culture Initiative. Go to each company's career page to look up jobs and sign up for job notifications via email. "They may not have something you are looking for right now, but they may have something come up in the future," Reynolds said.

How to stand out when applying