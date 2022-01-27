Republican billionaire Ken Langone donated to Joe Manchin's PAC after senator opposed Biden's Build Back Better Act

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) gestures as he speaks with the media following Senate Democratic lunch, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 13, 2022.

Ken Langone, a billionaire investor and Republican donor, contributed to Sen. Joe Manchin's political action committee days after the conservative Democratic lawmaker said he would not support President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate spending package.

Langone and his wife each contributed $5,000 to Manchin's Country Roads leadership PAC in donations dated New Year's Eve, according to a Federal Election Commission filing first reviewed by CNBC. That total is the most an individual can contribute to such a PAC in a given year.

The contribution arrived just nearly two weeks after Manchin took to Fox News to announce he will not be backing the giant social spending proposal known as Build Back Better.

A month before his contribution, Langone praised Manchin live on CNBC. Langone also said he intended to host a massive fundraising event for the conservative Democrat, who has opposed and watered down key pieces of his own party's agenda. Manchin is up for reelection in 2024.

"I don't see leadership any place in this country. Thank God for Joe Manchin," Langone said at the time. "I'm going to have one of the biggest fundraisers I've ever had for him. He's special. He's precious. He's a great American," he added. Watch the video here: