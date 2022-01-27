LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault says 'we have to be wary of bubbles' with the metaverse

LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said Thursday that the metaverse could become a business opportunity for the luxury giant, but "we have to be wary of bubbles" and "we have to sound a note of caution."

As the luxury industry takes center stage in the growth hopes of the metaverse — with a virtual Gucci bag selling for $4,500 on Roblox — brands like Nike, Balenciaga and Burberry are making plans to turn their real-world status into digital profits. Nike recently acquired digital-sneaker brand RTFKT, which sold 600 pairs of virtual shoes for $3.1 million, while Burberry collaborated with Mythical Games to launch nonfungible tokens.

For now, LVMH is focused on the real rather than the virtual, Arnault said, during the company's earnings call Thursday.

"At this stage, we are very much in the real world, selling real products," he said. "We are not interested in selling virtual sneakers for 10 euros. We're not into that."

Arnault also warned of potentially speculative bubbles that have little lasting commercial value, similar to many of the companies and promises of the dot-com bubble.