No credit history? A new Experian tool lets you build a report with utility and streaming bills

Experian, one of the big three credit bureaus, has launched a new feature on its app that allows consumers with "invisible" credit histories to build a credit report, using transactions not typically included in scoring.

Experian says its new program, Experian Go, targets the nearly 50 million consumers who have a nonexistent or limited credit history. This includes college students, but also a disproportionate share of people of color, as one in five Black consumers and one-third of Hispanic consumers don't have credit in their name, according to a recent Experian survey.

By making consistent on-time payments for bills like utilities or even a Netflix subscription, consumers would be able to build up a credit history that helps their credit score. A higher credit score helps consumers qualify for things like credit cards, loans and apartment rentals and for loans and financing at lower rates.

The trade-off is that Experian users have to provide valuable personal information and will likely receive "recommendations" for other products that they won't necessarily need, like credit monitoring.