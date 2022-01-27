Opinion: The 'interest rate comet' is about to slam into the U.S. economy

The U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Adam McKay's recent movie, "Don't Look Up," was a timely example of how our elected leaders react to crises. In the film, a comet is about to destroy all civilization, but the country's leaders don't pay much attention until it is too late and we are all doomed.

Welcome to our next major debt crisis.

In just a few years, over half of every dollar we pay in income taxes will go to pay the interest on our national debt owned by the public. And it will get worse.

When that financial comet strikes, what will our politicians say or do?

First, let's have a look at how we got here.

Most informed Americans are aware that the national debt and interest rates are both rising. Americans will soon wake up to the fact that the interest on our national debt is costing taxpayers a frightening percentage of our national income and wealth.

The comet is about to hit.

According to the U.S. Treasury, in fiscal 2021, the amount of interest paid on the national debt was $562 billion including government transfers. The amount actually paid out to holders of U.S. securities was $413 billion.

That figure alone, which is over 20% of what we paid in income taxes in FY 2021, should be alarming when compared to other government expenditures.

Compare the $413 billion we pay in interest to holders of these securities to the annual budgets of other parts of the government. The State Department annual budget is "only" $35 billion and the Justice Department $39 billion.

But this interest rate crisis will soon get worse, a lot worse.