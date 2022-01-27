Robinhood shares tumble 9% after first-quarter revenue forecast is well below estimates

Vlad Tenev, co-founder and CEO of Robinhood rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq on July 29th, 2021.

Stock-trading app Robinhood gave a bleak revenue forecast for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday.

Shares of Robinhood tanked 9% in after hours trading.

The newly public brokerage anticipates first-quarter revenue of less than $340 million, down 35% compared to 2021.Wall Street's consensus estimate was for $448.2 million in revenue for Q1, according to FactSet.

For the fourth quarter, Robinhood reported 49 cents per diluted share, wider than the 45 cent loss estimate collected by Refinitiv. However, Robinhood posted $363 million in revenue in the final three months of 2021, slight above analysts expectations of $362.1 million.

Net cumulative funded accounts totaled 22.7 million at the end of the fourth-quarter, about in-line with estimates.

Robinhood is about to face its toughest comps in the first and second quarters of 2022 following its record year in 2021 from events like the GameStop short squeeze.

Robinhood's stock is more than 86% off its most recent high since the trading app's July 2021 public debut. Shares are down more than 34% in January, bringing its market capitalization to less than $10 billion.