CNBC Pro

Robinhood’s fourth-quarter results – and the direction of its stock – rely on this key metric

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProMicrosoft forecast spurs relief rally and shows top companies positioned to weather rising inflation
Jordan Novet
CNBC ProEarnings playbook: A complete guide to this week's reports, including the first of tech
Sara Salinas
CNBC ProThese stocks reporting earnings in the week ahead typically beat the Street and rise
Jesse Pound
Read More