US wave energy projects get funding boost as plans for open-water testing take shape

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced $25 million in funding for eight projects focused on wave energy technologies.

The DOE said the projects will be based on three things: the testing of wave energy converter tech; wave energy research and development; and the advancement of wave energy converter designs.

The projects will make up the first round of open-water testing at PacWave South, a facility that will be located in waters off the coast of Oregon, the DOE said in a statement earlier this week.

Construction of PacWave South began in June 2021 and is expected to be operational by next year, with grid-connected testing starting in 2024.

Companies to receive funding include CalWave Power Technologies, which has been awarded $7.5 million; Portland State University, set to receive a little over $4.5 million; and Columbia Power Technologies, which will get just under $4.2 million.

"Harnessing the unrelenting power of the ocean is a clean, innovative, and sustainable way to curtail carbon pollution," Jennifer M. Granholm, the U.S. energy secretary, said Tuesday.