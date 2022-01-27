Here's why Morgan Stanley is cutting its forecast for China's first quarter GDP

A woman shows her swab and test kit to a health worker before receiving a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 at a private testing site on January 17, 2022 in Beijing, China.

The economic costs of China's zero-Covid policy are increasingly expected to outweigh its benefits, according to U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley.

China's zero tolerance for Covid leaves the country at a disadvantage compared to other countries with an endemic strategy, its chief China equity strategist Laura Wang told CNBC's Emily Tan.

In January, the U.S. investment bank cut its forecast for China's first quarter GDP — lowering estimates to 4.5% growth year-on-year, from its previous prediction of 4.9%.

"We [started] to see a lot of pressure from omicron," said Wang. "This year, the cushion from growing exports may potentially not be as high as … last year because a lot of other countries and markets [are] already reopening."

"We are therefore expecting bigger earnings consensus reduction. At this point, we think investors are still being too bullish with their expectation about corporate earnings," she said.

Wang said the bank favors A-shares over MSCI China for 2022. A-shares are yuan-denominated shares of companies based in mainland China, which are traded in Chinese stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The bank expects the CSI 300 index to reach 5,250 by year-end and the MSCI China index to reach 95 in the same period. The CSI 300 is currently trading at about 4,680 after losing about 5% this year. The MSCI China index, which foreign investors often use as a benchmark, is hovering at about 82 — lower by 1.3% year-to-date.