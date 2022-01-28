Appeals court upholds California's right to enforce its net neutrality law while the FCC remains at a standstill

A federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling Friday allowing California to continue enforcing its net neutrality law.

The decision means that a powerful state backstop will remain in place, pending any further action in the court, while the Federal Communications Commission remains at a standstill without a Democratic majority.

Net neutrality is the concept that internet service providers should not discriminate, block or throttle web traffic. The idea was put in place on a federal level with a 2015 FCC vote to reclassify ISPs under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, which opened ISPs up to being regulated as utilities. Those rules were rolled back just a few years later under the Trump administration.

Broadband providers have generally opposed net neutrality through Title II reclassification, though they say the principles of net neutrality tend to be ones they share. But the classification opens up the possibility of price regulations, which ISPs fear will disincentivize network investments.

While net neutrality on the federal level has become a ping pong ball between administrations, state laws like the one in California could have longer-lasting durability. Trade groups representing the telecom and wireless industry argued that California's law should be preempted by federal authority. The lower court ruled, and the appeals court upheld, that the FCC did not hold the relevant authority, so there could be no preemption.

The California law has already had some tangible impact. After the lower court upheld California's ability to enforce its net neutrality law last year, for example, AT&T said it would no longer exempt HBO Max, a streaming platform it owns, from its data limits. AT&T said the law would prevent it from sponsoring data for customers who use its wireless services, and added that "A state-by-state approach to 'net neutrality' is unworkable."