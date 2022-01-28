Asia-Pacific markets set to rise after volatile session on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were to set to trade higher on Friday, following a volatile session on Wall Street overnight where investors reacted to comments from the Federal Reserve and U.S. GDP data.

Nikkei futures in Chicago and Osaka were at 26,580 and 26,560 — higher than the benchmark index's previous close of 26,170.30.

Australia's ASX 200 rose almost 1% in early trade after closing 1.77% down on Thursday.

The Taiwan market is closed for a holiday on Friday. Hong Kong is slated to release its GDP report for the fourth quarter on Friday afternoon.

Stocks continued to be volatile overnight on Wall Street as investors reacted to news from the Fed, as well as the newest GDP figures and corporate earnings.

U.S. gross domestic product grew 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the year before, beating analyst expectations despite a surge in omicron cases.