CNBC Pro

Citi downgrades Kroger to sell as inflation and fewer vaccines are expected to hurt margins

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProRBC names Target a top pick, projects retail stock can jump 31%
Jesse Pound23 min ago
CNBC ProUBS reveals its 'highest-conviction' stock picks for emerging markets — including Alibaba
Evelyn Cheng
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Uber, Bumble, Tesla, Okta & more
Michael Bloom
Read More