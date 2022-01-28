A serial entrepreneur says these skills give founders a 'huge chance of success'

The co-founder of one of the world's most high-profile artificial intelligence events highlighted the skills he thinks set successful technology entrepreneurs apart.

Charlie Muirhead, who helped come up with AI festival CogX, told CNBC's Tania Bryer in an interview aired last week, that being an entrepreneur meant getting used to feeling like you're "running through walls every day."

Even in the face of these hurdles, Muirhead said it was important "to be able to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and get straight back into it."

He added that it was also key to remember that failures are "just a stepping stone along the path to success."

These stumbling blocks could range from a bad meeting to someone leaving your company, Muirhead said. "Sometimes it's got something to do with you, sometimes it's got nothing to do with you."